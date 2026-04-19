8 children between the ages of 1 and 14 are dead after a mass shooting in Louisiana, police say

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Authorities say eight children were killed in a domestic disturbance in Louisiana.

The shooting occurred around 6 a.m. on Sunday in Shreveport, according to Police Chief Wayne Smith. The victims ranging in age from one to about 14 years old.

He said a total of 10 people shot.

Officials said they were still gathering details about the crime scene, which extended across three locations. Smith said the suspected shooter was fatally shot by police during a vehicle chase.

Some of the children shot were related to the suspect, Smith said.

“This is an extensive scene unlike anything most of us have ever seen,” Smith added.

Louisiana State Police say their detectives have been asked by Shreveport police to investigate. In a statement, state police say no officers were harmed in the shooting that involved an officer after a police pursuit into Bossier City on Sunday morning.

State police are asking anyone with pictures, video or information to share it with state police detectives.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group