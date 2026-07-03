‘We’re staffed around the clock’: It’s hot! What Eversource officials say to do if the power is out

NORWOOD, Mass. — Eversource officials warn that soaring temperatures can put an extra strain on the electrical grid and could increase the risk of power outages.

Many think severe storms cause power outages, but extreme heat can also impact the system as well.

“When temps climb, electricity use goes up, air conditioners are working overtime and that’s when we typically see some of the highest demand,” said Eversource spokesperson Olessa Stepanova. “People often associate outages with storms, but extreme heat can also stress the electric system because everyone is using electricity at the same exact time.”

Eversource says crews are staffed around the clock and use technology to monitor the grid, identify any potential issues and redirect power when possible to help prevent outages before they happen.

If the power does go out, you should report outages immediately, sign up for text or email alerts, and monitor outage maps for updates.

There are simple steps to reduce energy during peak hours, like setting thermostats a few degrees higher when it is safe to do so and keeping blinds and curtains closed during the hottest parts of the day.

Emergency management officials say residents should also have a plan in place in case an outage occurs during extreme heat. If indoor temperatures become unsafe, people are encouraged to head out to cooling centers, which may be available at libraries, community centers and municipal buildings.

Keep your phones and other devices charged and make sure to check on elderly neighbors, family members and others who may be vulnerable to the heat.

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