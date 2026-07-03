⚠️ Extreme heat warning: Temperatures in Mass. could feel like 110 degrees today

BOSTON — We’re on a WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to an extreme heat warning across nearly all of Massachusetts.

This warning is in effect for the following Massachusetts counties until 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 4:

Franklin County (Western, Eastern)

Worcester County (Northern, Central, Southern, Western)

Middlesex County (Central, Southeast, Northwest)

Essex County (Eastern, Western)

Hampshire County (Eastern, Western)

Hampden County (Eastern, Western)

Norfolk County (Eastern, Western)

Suffolk County

Bristol County (Northern, Western, Southern)

Plymouth County (Northern, Eastern, Southern)

Extreme Heat Warnings in effect through Saturday PM to account for dangerous heat & humidity - it will feel closer to 115° at times! pic.twitter.com/i7T0sCM6Xc — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) July 1, 2026

Boston 25 Meteorologist Vicki Graf urged Bay Staters to brace for “feels-like” temperatures possibly surging as high as 100 to 115 degrees.

Temperatures surged to 99 degrees, then 101, in Boston on Thursday afternoon, breaking the previous record of 98 degrees set in 1963, according to Boston 25 Meteorologist David Bagley.

In its extreme heat warning, the National Weather Service wrote, “Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 100 to

110 degrees expected today! Heat indices of 95-100+ degrees are

expected on Independence Day."

The NWS also warned that this is a prolonged and dangerous heat wave with little relief at night.

“This is a multi-day extreme heat event with near-record high temperatures and little overnight relief. This level of heat can be deadly for those without adequate cooling and hydration. Impacts to transportation infrastructure and electrical and water systems are also possible.”

[Extreme Heat Warning Through Saturday] Extreme heat and humidity develops this afternoon and continues through Saturday. The worst of the heat peaks Thu and Fri when afternoon heat indices reach between 100 and 115 degrees! This will be a prolonged and dangerous heatwave! pic.twitter.com/uqEek02xlG — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 1, 2026

The only parts of Massachusetts that are not covered by the extreme heat warning are Northern Berkshire County, Cape Cod, and the Islands, where a heat advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Saturday.

Heat index values of 95 to 105 degrees are expected in those areas.

The National Weather Service said the combination of heat and humidity will significantly increase the risk of heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and other heat-related illnesses.

Health officials urge residents to:

Drink plenty of fluids.

Stay in air-conditioned buildings whenever possible.

Limit time outdoors, especially during the hottest part of the day.

Check on elderly neighbors, relatives, and other vulnerable individuals.

Residents are also encouraged to monitor local forecasts as the dangerous stretch of weather continues through the Independence Day holiday weekend.

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Shiri Spear|David Bagley|A.J. Mastrangelo|Vicki Graf

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