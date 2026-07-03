Black bear sightings reported in 2 Mass. communities; residents urged to use caution

AVON and RANDOLPH, Mass. — Local animal control officials are warning residents to stay alert because multiple black bear sightings have been reported in Avon and Randolph.

Several residents in Avon and Randolph observed and photographed a black bear on Thursday night near Route 28 in the area of North Main Street on the Avon-Randolph line, according to Holbrook/Avon Animal Control.

A photo shared on Facebook showed the bear standing on its hind legs, tilting a red bird feeder into its mouth.

On Friday, Avon police confirmed two additional sightings while patrolling the area, including reports near DeMarco Park and D.W. Field Park.

In a community alert, the Avon Police Department announced that DW Field Parkway and the South Street gates were closed due to the sightings.

“For your safety, please stay out of the park and avoid the area until further notice. This will allow authorities and wildlife officials to safely handle the situation and do what they need to do,” the department warned.

These sightings come after a confirmed black bear sighting in the area of West and Fowler streets in Randolph on Wednesday.

Officials are reminding residents not to approach, follow, or attempt to interact with the bear if it is spotted. Holbrook/Avon Animal Control is also urging residents to:

Keep a close watch on pets

Secure trash barrels

Protect chicken coops and other animal enclosures

Remove bird feeders until the bear leaves the area

Anyone who sees the bear is asked to report sightings to the Environmental Police radio room at 800-632-807 and Holbrook/Avon Animal Control at 617-639-7982.

Officials also emphasized that 911 should only be called if an emergency response is needed.

Authorities say they will continue monitoring the bear’s movements through the area.

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