CPR performed on person pulled from Nantasket Beach

HULL, Mass. — First responders were dispatched to Nantasket Beach for reports of a person in distress in the water.

Members of the Hull Fire Department were dispatched to the beach for a call reporting that a man was in distress in the water.

Once there, crews pulled the 44-year-old man from the water. He was unresponsive, prompting CPR to be performed. He was then taken to South Shore Hospital, where his condition is currently unknown.

This is the second incident to happen at Nantasket Beach this week. On Wednesday, 76-year-old Robert Nolan was identified as the victim who drowned and died.

Boston 25 News crews are on their way to the scene and will update you with any new information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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