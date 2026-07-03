Person hospitalized after being pulled from popular Massachusetts pond

MILTON, Mass. — A person was rushed to the hospital on Friday after being pulled out of a popular Massachusetts pond.

Troopers received a 911 call reporting a drowning at the Houghton’s Pond swimming area in Milton shortly before 1 p.m., according to Massachusetts State Police.

When first responders arrived, lifeguards had already recovered the individual from the water. Officials said the person was conscious and alert at the scene.

The swimmer, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

No additional information about the person’s condition was immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.

This comes after an 18-year-old drowned in the pond late last month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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