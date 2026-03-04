Wellness Wednesday: Language barriers, fear fueling behavioral health crisis in Mass. communities

Mass. — Massachusetts communities are facing a behavioral health crisis as limited access to culturally adaptive care prevents many residents from seeking help.

The shortage of bilingual services has created significant barriers for those in need of mental health support.

Regina Marshall, chief operating officer for the community health center Advocates, said the current health care landscape in minority communities is “challenging.” Marshall noted that people are often apprehensive about seeking care if they cannot communicate effectively with their providers.

Safety concerns regarding national policy also impact whether individuals reach out for assistance. Marshall highlighted how current events influence patient behavior.

“I think particularly with some of the immigration issues that our country is facing, I think that folks aren’t feeling as safe to reach out for services which is hard,” Marshall said. Language barriers become more pronounced during times of emotional distress.

Marshall explained that bilingual clinicians are essential because patients often struggle to communicate in a second language when they are in crisis. “When we’re upset, and we speak multiple languages, you know, it’s known that you kind of revert to your native language so it’s harder even if someone may be bilingual but more comfortable in their native language,” Marshall said.

To address these needs, specific clinics have established walk-in access for bilingual mental health services. These facilities are located in Lawrence, Worcester, Plymouth, Peabody, and Whitinsville.

These locations aim to serve patients who are more comfortable speaking their native language without the added stress of a translator. The crisis is further complicated by overcrowding in traditional medical facilities.

As patients struggle to find specialized mental health care, many turn to emergency departments that are already over capacity.

“Emergency rooms are just backed up,” Marshall said. “I mean, there are situations where people are waiting in hallways for emergency rooms, and they’re actually not often the right place for people to get the care that they need.” In response to the high volume of patients, some clinics are seeking to become certified urgent care centers.

This transition allows these facilities to remain open for longer hours to accommodate those who cannot be seen in traditional emergency rooms.

Marshall recommends that residents do their research when looking for a provider to find organizations that can offer proper support.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

