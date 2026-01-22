Wellness Wednesday: Family Caregivers

DEDHAM, Mass. — People are providing care for family members well before they call themselves caregivers.

Paula Kiessling had a stroke during the summer last year, which caused an infection. Her Medicare was canceled at a rehab facility she was in.

Her son Lars says he was sent to various doctors and agencies and ran out of options.

“For most of us, it’s the first time I ever got involved in that,” Lars said. “So I’m no expert. ”

It’s a common feeling for people trying to care for aging loved ones.

“It makes you very frustrated,” Paula expressed. “And it gives you a feeling of panic and one of being completely ignored. ”

Lars found alder, which provides care strategists and advocates. It connected the Kiesslings to their care manager, Meagan.

Alder’s chief engagement officer, Kate Granigan, says that the program can help those who are taking care of a loved one in all sorts of ways.

“A lot of people that are doing, you know, small tasks here and there for an aging loved one. It might be initially picking up groceries once a week, or you know, running an errand here or there, running over to the house to fix something, or work on the remote. But it quickly turns up to things like attending every doctor’s appointment. ”

According to a report published in July of 2025 by AARP, nearly one in three caregivers is also raising children under the age of 18. This is called the “sandwich generation.” Plus, nearly half of caregivers experienced at least one major financial impact.

First, seek guidance before having the conversation with a parent, grandparent or other loved one.

Do your research.

Identify the person in your family who has the best rapport and who stays calm.

Don’t attack the problem without a solution.

When it’s time to have the conversation, approach it with respect and curiosity rather than telling them what to do and what not to do.

“You’re not only coming with, it seems like this house, now that dad passed, we can’t maintain it, or you’re having difficulty,” Granigan said. “It’s better to say we’ve noticed that things are getting difficult here. I wonder if we can talk about some ways to manage that.”

