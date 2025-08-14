Wellness Wednesday: Bloating and your gut health

DEDHAM, Mass. — Bloating, a common digestive issue, can cause severe discomfort due to a gut bacteria imbalance, according to Dr. Jordan Barber, a chronic pain expert and acupuncturist.

Bloating occurs when the abdomen swells or distends, often due to gas trapped in the stomach. Dr. Barber explains that a healthy gut requires a balanced amount of bacteria, which aids digestion. However, antibiotics and certain foods can disrupt this balance, leading to bloating.

“You’re supposed to have a certain amount of certain types of bacteria,” said Dr. Barber. “But when we have an improper balance, which could be due to taking antibiotics or eating certain foods that might be a little toxic or filled with chemicals that kill these bacteria, we get an imbalance.”

Dr. Barber notes that bloating is not typically caused by genetic factors, except in cases like celiac disease. He highlights common causes such as swallowing air when eating too quickly and food sensitivities that may arise from chemical exposure.

Differences in food regulations between North America and the European Union may also contribute to bloating. Dr. Barber points out that the EU bans many chemicals and additives found in North American foods, which can affect digestion.

To alleviate bloating, Dr. Barber recommends consuming sourdough bread, organic foods, and less processed foods. Fermented foods like kimchi and sauerkraut can also help maintain a healthy gut bacteria balance.

For those suspecting food sensitivities, Dr. Barber advises keeping a food log and trying an elimination diet, removing specific foods for two weeks to observe changes in bloating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group