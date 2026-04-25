Investigation underway after two children found dead inside home in Wellesley

WELLESLEY, Mass. — Police are investigating after two children were found dead inside a home in Wellesley on Friday night.

According to the Norfolk County District Attorney, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Wellesley received a call from a Vermont Police Department requesting a well-being check on family members believed to be in a home on Edgemoor Avenue.

Authorities responded to that home and located two children deceased inside the residence.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and the Wellesley Police Department. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

At this time, the Norfolk County District Attorney said there is no risk to the community.

If and when more information is available, it will be distributed, the DA said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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