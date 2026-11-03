Wellesley mother accused of killing her 2 children to appear in court

WELLESLEY, Mass. — A Wellesley mother accused of killing her two children is set to appear in court Tuesday.

Janette MacAusland, 49, was indicted on Monday, Oct. 19, by a Norfolk County grand jury on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her children, 7-year-old Kai and 6-year-old Ella.

Police said the children were found dead inside the family’s home in Wellesley in April during a welfare check.

The medical examiner’s office confirmed that the children had several drugs in their systems, including zolpidem, commonly known by the brand name Ambien, as well as lorazepam, acetaminophen, and ibuprofen.

Zolpidem is a sleep medication, while lorazepam is used to treat anxiety.

MacAusland fled from the home and drove to her aunt’s house in Vermont. According to police, she arrived at the home with a visible wound on her neck and allegedly told her relative that she had killed her two children and tried to kill herself.

Police later arrested her at the home in Vermont.

MacAusland was allegedly going through a divorce and custody battle at the time of her children’s deaths.

If convicted, she faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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