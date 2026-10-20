Wellesley mom indicted in deaths of two children

WELLESLEY, Mass. — A Wellesley mother has been indicted by a grand jury in the deaths of her two children.

A Norfolk County grand jury on Monday, Oct. 19, indicted 49-year-old Janette MacAusland on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her children, Kai and Ella.

Kai and Ella were found dead inside the family’s Wellesley home in April during a welfare check.

MacAusland arrived at her aunt’s home in Vermont with a visible wound on her neck and allegedly told her relative that she had killed her two children and tried to kill herself.

“I wanted the 3 of us to go to God together but it didn’t work,” MacAusland allegedly told police.

At the time of the children’s deaths, MacAusland was also allegedly going through a divorce and custody battle with her husband, Samuel.

An arraignment date for MacAusland has not been set.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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