Local

Wellesley mom indicted in deaths of two children

By Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff
Wellesley mom indicted in deaths of two children
By Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff

WELLESLEY, Mass. — A Wellesley mother has been indicted by a grand jury in the deaths of her two children.

A Norfolk County grand jury on Monday, Oct. 19, indicted 49-year-old Janette MacAusland on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her children, Kai and Ella.

Kai and Ella were found dead inside the family’s Wellesley home in April during a welfare check.

MacAusland arrived at her aunt’s home in Vermont with a visible wound on her neck and allegedly told her relative that she had killed her two children and tried to kill herself.

“I wanted the 3 of us to go to God together but it didn’t work,” MacAusland allegedly told police.

At the time of the children’s deaths, MacAusland was also allegedly going through a divorce and custody battle with her husband, Samuel.

An arraignment date for MacAusland has not been set.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read