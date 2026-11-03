Man accused of attacking 2 people with axe, knife in Norton

NORTON, Mass. — A man was arrested after allegedly attacking two people with an axe and knife in Norton on Monday night.

According to Norton police, officers responded to Faith Way around 11:40 p.m. for a report of a violent disturbance involving a man allegedly attacking people with an axe and knife.

When officers arrived, they found two victims, a man and a woman.

Police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Jake Callanan. The male victim told police that Callanan stabbed him in the hand with a knife and physically assaulted him before also assaulting the woman.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. The woman declined medical treatment.

Callanan was charged with assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a person 60 years of age or older, and two counts of threats to commit a crime.

Callanan has since been arraigned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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