Weekend lane closures on Mass. Pike could cause 4 hours of delays. Here’s what you need to know

WESTON, Mass. — Weekend lane closures on the Mass. Pike are underway, and officials are warning commuters to beware of delays.

The second phase of the MassDOT Newton-Weston project began on Friday at 9 pm. and will end on Monday at 5 a.m. During this time both sides of Interstate 90, between exits 123 and 125 in Newton and Weston, will be reduced to one lane starting.

The lane closures are necessary for crews to complete demolition of the existing I-90 bridge over the MBTA railroad near the Route 128 interchange, Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver told Boston 25 News in an interview on Friday morning.

During the first phase of the project, Gulliver said drivers heeded MassDOT’s warning and stayed away for the most part.

“People took our warning and they avoided the area. It worked out exactly as we had hoped,” Gulliver said. “It crept up to about an hour of delay on Saturday, the last time we did this a couple of weeks ago. We’re hoping for the same thing.”

Gulliver urged anyone who has to drive through the area to utilize mapping apps to find the most efficient routes.

The work will also require a weekend shutdown of MBTA Commuter Rail service on the Framingham-Worcester line between South Station and Framingham, and Amtrak service between Boston and Albany.

