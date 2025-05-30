‘Huge impact’: Project starting Friday could delay Mass. Pike traffic for hours, official warns

NEWTON, Mass. — A major construction project that kicks off Friday and lasts through the weekend could back up traffic on the Massachusetts Turnpike for hours, a state transportation official warned drivers.

Lane closures will be deployed on Interstate 90 in Newton and Weston starting at 9 p.m. on Friday to allow for the demolition of a bridge that runs over the MBTA railroad, according to MassDOT.

“What they’ll be doing is demolishing the roof of that existing tunnel and replacing it with pre-fabricated bridge units. This will happen all over the next couple of days,” Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver told Boston 25 News. “This is an approach we’ve used really successfully over the last few years, several of them on the Turnpike.”

The impacted stretch of the Pike between Exits 123 and 125 will be reduced to just one lane of traffic in each direction through 5 a.m. on Monday.

Mass. Pike closures

A zipper lane, similar to MassDOT’s HOV lane, will be in place to move all traffic over to the eastbound side of the highway, according to Gulliver.

Major traffic delays are anticipated during work hours. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the impacted areas and to seek alternate routes.

“If 100 percent of the traffic shows up, we’ve modeled that this would end up being two to three hours worth of delays getting through here,” Gulliver said. “That’s a huge, huge impact. So, we don’t want to see it...Don’t come through here if you don’t have to.”

Drivers who need to access the Turnpike are urged to plan ahead using Mass511, MassDOT social media platforms, and navigational apps like Apple Maps, Waze, and Google Maps.

“We know it’s going to impact a lot of people. We’re asking people if they don’t have to travel through the Newton/Weston area on the Turnpike to please avoid it,” Gulliver said. “We know it’s going to be congested.”

Hitting the road this weekend? MassDOT's Gulliver breaks down project impacting Mass. Pike travel

Gulliver also warned drivers that residual traffic is expected to spill over onto secondary roads in and around the area.

“This is going to be a tough project to get through, regardless of where you’re coming from,” Gulliver said. “You’re going to be seeing some congestion on any of those connected roadways.”

Appropriate signage and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.

MassDOT said that this work will additionally require a shutdown of MBTA Commuter Rail service on the Framingham/Worcester line between South Station and Framingham, and Amtrak service between Boston and Albany. Alternate busing will be provided.

A second weekend of lane closures will later commence at 9 p.m. on Friday, June 20, through 5:00 a.m. on Monday, June 23, Gulliver reminded drivers.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group