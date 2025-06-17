Second phase of MassDOT Newton-Weston project kicks off this weekend. Expect lane closures, delays

BOSTON — If you’re on the Mass Pike between Exits 123 and 125 or on Interstate 95 in Newton and Weston, alternate routes are your best bet this weekend.

MassDOT says Phase 2 of a major project is underway, with the replacement of the I-90 bridge over the MBTA railroad.

The first phase started earlier this month. Closures and rail shutdowns will go through 5 a.m. on Monday.

The second phase will be the demolition process of the existing tunnel on the westbound side of the turnpike.

MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said drivers should note the ongoing work zone.

If you’re traveling through the site either on the 128 side or on the Turnpike, be mindful of people working at the site, even though they are behind barriers, he said.

“We want to keep speeds low and we want people to remain alert as they’re traveling through it,” said Gulliver.

The MBTA says this weekend shuttle buses will replace service between Framingham and Boston. Shuttle buses will make connections with Green Line service for continued travel at Riverside or Kenmore.

“We’re also expecting the D branch on the Green Line to see an increase in ridership due to folks self-diverting to the Green Line again,” MBTA Chief Operating Officer Ryan Coholan said.

“We just ask that folks have some patience and recognize that ridership demands will be higher during the rest of this project,” Coholan said.

MassDOT says they are working with state and local law enforcement.

Drivers are encouraged to make extra time but also most importantly to slow down.

The MBTA says commuters should have their app handy, just in case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

