Wearable fitness tracker obsession leading to ‘Orthosomnia’

DEDHAM, Mass. — Wearable fitness trackers are becoming increasingly popular, with one in three Americans using them to monitor their sleep, according to a recent study.

However, a small group of users are experiencing negative effects from an obsession with achieving perfect sleep, a condition known as orthosomnia.

“If you find yourself prone to anxiety and you seek excellence in every part of your life, that’s kind of the perfect storm for orthosomnia,” said Dr. Rebecca Robbins, a Mass General Brigham sleep scientist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and a Harvard University professor.

Dr. Robbins co-authored a 2019 study that examined the use of mobile phones for sleep tracking, involving 934 U.S. adults.

The study found that people who report using a device are generally healthy, with women being less likely to track sleep than men.

The study also revealed that an income above $75,000 is significantly associated with sleep tracking.

Despite the potential for orthosomnia, Dr. Robbins views sleep tracking devices as overwhelmingly positive and powerful.

“They pull the covers back on your sleep the night before and give you insight on what has otherwise been a black box,” she explained.

Dr. Robbins advises that if the information from these devices becomes stressful, users should take a break.

“Simply put it in the drawer. Take a break for a couple of days,” she suggested.

While most Americans are not affected by orthosomnia, Dr. Robbins emphasizes the importance of developing healthy sleep habits and ensuring consistent sleep patterns, recommending seven to nine hours of sleep per night.

