Sea of blue as wake is held for Uxbridge police officer killed in line of duty

FRANKLIN, Mass. — The streets of Franklin transformed into a sea of blue on Wednesday as a wake was being held for an Uxbridge police officer who was killed in the line of duty last week.

Officer Stephen LaPorta, 43, was assisting a driver on the northbound side of Route 146 near mile marker 5.6 on the morning of Jan. 7 when he was tragically struck by a tractor-trailer, according to Uxbridge Police Chief Marc Montminy.

Before the wake started, hundreds of law enforcement officials gathered outside St. Mary’s Parish at 1 Church Square to pay honor to LaPorta as his American flag-draped casket was removed from a hearse and carried inside.

“This heartbreaking incident reminds us of the risk law enforcement officers take every day. Officer LaPorta gave his life in service to this community, a sacrifice we will never forget,” Montminy said at a news conference announcing LaPorta’s death. “In our eyes, he was a hero. This is a devastating loss to our department and our community.”

LaPorta was promoted to a full-time officer in June 2024. He had previously served as a dispatcher.

“My thoughts all the time when I saw him was, I called him Smiley. Because he is always smiling. He just loved, loved what he did,” Uxbridge Selectmen Brian Plasko told Boston 25.

“He was obviously a great father, a great husband. It’s just a terrible tragedy. It’s awful,” he said.

The wake for LaPorta, who leaves behind a wife and a 13-year-old child, will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. A massive crowd was expected to filter through the church during that time.

“We didn’t know him. He’s not from our town. We don’t know how long he lived here. He’s about the same age as our daughters, taken too soon,” said a resident of Franklin, Gary Baxter.

“We’re retired we have the time, I just thought the need to be here,” he said.

Franklin officials have announced road closures around the Town Common, including parts of Main, Union, Pleasant, and Beaver Streets from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

LaPorta’s funeral will take place on Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church. A burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

5,000 police officers are expected to attend his funeral.

