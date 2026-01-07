Uxbridge police officer dies in crash while helping driver on Route 146

UXBRIDGE, Mass. — A Uxbridge police officer has died while helping a driver on Route 146.

According to police, the crash happened around 12:40 a.m. on the northbound side of 146. The officer, whose name is not being released at this time, was on duty helping a driver at the time of the crash.

Despite lifesaving efforts by emergency responders, the officer succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision, police say.

“This is a devastating loss for our department and our community,” said Marc Montminy, Chief of Police. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer’s family, loved ones, and fellow officers during this incredibly difficult time.”

Route 146 may be closed for several hours while investigators process the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police, with assistance from the Uxbridge Police Department.

Counseling and support services are being made available to members of the department.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

