Local

Funeral arrangements set for fallen Uxbridge officer

By Boston 25 News Staff
Stephen LaPorta (Stephen LaPorta -- Uxbridge Police Department)
By Boston 25 News Staff

UXBRIDGE, Mass. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for fallen Uxbridge police officer Stephen LaPorta, the department announced on their Facebook.

Laporta was killed early Wednesday morning after being struck by a tractor-trailer truck while assisting a driver on the side of an icy highway.

On Friday, a procession was held to send off the officer on his way back to the Uxbridge police department.

Uxbridge says goodbye to a fallen hero

The Uxbridge Police Department announced the following services:

Visitation/Wake:

  • Date: Wednesday, January 14, 2026
  • Time: 2:00pm-6:00pm
  • Location: St. Mary’s Church, 1 Church Square, Franklin, MA 02038

Funeral Service:

  • Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026
  • Time: 11:00AM
  • Location: St. Mary’s Church, 1 Church Square, Franklin, MA 02038

Burial:

  • Location: St. Mary’s Cemetery, 88 Granite St, Uxbridge, MA 01569

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read