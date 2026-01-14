Wake being held Uxbridge police officer Stephen LaPorta killed in crash

FRANKLIN, Mass. — A wake will be held today for fallen Uxbridge Officer Stephen LaPorta, who was killed in the line of duty last week.

The wake will be held at St. Mary’s Church in Franklin at 2 p.m. and will last until 6 p.m.

According to police, LaPorta died after he was struck by a tractor‑trailer on Route 146 while assisting a driver on the northbound side of the highway. He was outside his patrol vehicle at the time of the crash.

There are several road closures around the Franklin Town Common due to the number of people expected to attend.

Parts of Main, Union, Pleasant, and Beaver streets will be closed from about 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officer LaPorta’s funeral will be held on Thursday in Franklin.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

