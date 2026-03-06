Watch live: Karen Read in court for hearing in wrongful death civil case

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Karen Read is appearing in court on Friday for a new hearing in her ongoing wrongful death civil case.

Read and her legal team, headed by Alan Jackson, are in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth.

Live court coverage:

The family of John O’Keefe, Read’s former Boston police officer boyfriend, is suing her over “emotional injuries, severe physical pain, anguish, emotional distress, and other harm” in connection with his death in Canton on the night of January 29, 2022.

Read had stood accused of striking O’Keefe with her Lexus SUV and leaving him to die in a snowstorm after a night of drinking outside the home of fellow Boston officer Brian Albert, but during her retrial last year, Read’s lawyers argued that she’s been framed in a cover-up involving prosecution witnesses and law enforcement.

She was ultimately acquitted of murder and manslaughter in O’Keefe’s death in June 2025.

Read has since filed a sweeping lawsuit of her own, accusing multiple Massachusetts State Police troopers and several Canton residents of conspiring to frame her for a crime she says she did not commit.

Read has been battling to get her phones back from the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, but the O’Keefe family is trying to prevent that from happening.

O’Keefe’s family is focused on something Read allegedly told blogger Aidan Kearney, also known as “Turtleboy.” Their lawyers allege Read told him, “I’m dead. I’m f****** dead,” because of what might be on the phones.

Aaron D. Rosenberg, one of Read’s civil attorneys, told Boston 25 News that the allegation against his client is “completely inaccurate.”

Read’s Lexus SUV was returned to her in September 2025, three months after her acquittal. The vehicle was set to be auctioned off in January but it’s now delayed until May.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

