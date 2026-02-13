Judge denies special prosecutor access to search Karen Read’s phones

DEDHAM, Mass. — In a legal setback for the Norfolk District Attorney’s office, a judge has denied a request by a special prosecutor to analyze two iPhones belonging to Karen Read.

The ruling by Judge Peter B. Krupp prevents investigators—at least for now—from searching the devices, which were seized in January 2024 as part of a witness intimidation investigation.

While the specific rationale for the denial remains under seal, Read’s attorney, Benjamin P. Urbelis, suggested that the prosecution’s delay played a critical role in the judge’s decision.

“I think the fact that it took 19 months for them to even apply for a warrant after… was a very significant factor,” Urbelis said in an interview. “We’re all surprised that this is still going on.”

The investigation centers on Read’s communications with Aiden Kearney, the digital content creator known as “Turtleboy” and the face of the “Free Karen Read” movement. A previous attempt by the Commonwealth to indict Read and Kearney together on witness intimidation charges was unsuccessful.

Despite the warrant to search the phones being denied, the devices remain in the custody of the State Police. Urbelis stated that he immediately requested their return following the ruling, but the Commonwealth has yet to hand them over.

Special Prosecutor Robert Cosgrove, who declined to speak on camera, clarified the government’s position in an emailed statement. He noted that because the phones were seized via a legal warrant, their return typically “requires a judicial order,” which has not yet been issued.

Cosgrove argued that the government must retain the devices to protect the “integrity of the evidence” and “guard against any possible tampering or erasure of the contents.”

The prosecution now has a 30-day window to file an appeal or a motion for reconsideration regarding the search warrant.

“It makes sense to use that time to make a careful decision,” Cosgrove wrote regarding the 30-day limit.

Meanwhile, the defense is not waiting. A hearing is scheduled for next week, where Read’s legal team is expected to formally ask Judge Krupp to order the immediate return of the iPhones.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

