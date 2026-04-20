Traffic Alert: Lane closures on I-495 after house falls off trailer truck during crash

AMESBURY, Mass. — Lanes on I-495 are expected to be closed for hours after a house fell off a wide-load trailer truck in a multi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on Interstate 495 north just south of Route 150 in Amesbury around 3:20 p.m., according to state police.

A tanker truck, a wide-load trailer truck, and a regular passenger vehicle were all allegedly involved in the crash.

The crash caused a modular home to roll off the trailer and onto its roof in the median.

State police say no one was injured in the crash.

“The left two lanes will remain closed for approximately four hours. Mass DOT is on scene to appropriate signage and arrow boards,” a state police spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

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