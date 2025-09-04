Karen Read getting Lexus SUV back months after being acquitted in John O’Keefe’s death

DEDHAM, Mass. — Karen Read is getting her Lexus SUV back from the Massachusetts State Police, three months after she was acquitted of murder in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend.

Read will be receiving her 2021 Lexus LX 570 SUV in the “coming days,” Steve Boozang, a Dedham-based defense attorney who recently joined Read’s legal team, said Wednesday during an appearance on “The Howie Carr” radio show.

Boozang said JB Autocare in Weymouth has agreed to restore Read’s vehicle when it’s released from state police custody, the Boston Herald reported.

Read’s lawyers filed a motion in late July requesting the return of her SUV, which is valued at $60,000, Boston 25’s Ted Daniel reported at the time. The motion also asked for the return of Read’s three cell phones.

There is no word yet on when Read will get her phones back.

Prosecutors alleged that Read hit O’Keefe with her SUV, leaving him to die in a blizzard on the front lawn of fellow officer Brian Albert’s home at 34 Fairview Road in Canton following a night of drinking.

During Read’s retrial, her lawyers painted a picture of police misconduct and theorized that O’Keefe was killed by colleagues, followed by a vast cover-up.

The 45-year-old Mansfield woman next faces a civil trial over a wrongful death lawsuit that was filed last year on behalf of O’Keefe’s family.

