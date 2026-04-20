NFL star ‘likely to become a Patriot,’ report says

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown is “likely to become a Patriot” in the coming weeks, according to a new report.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday morning that an A.J. Brown trade to the Patriots is “still on the table and still tracking to happen on or after June 1.”

Citing league sources, Schefter wrote, “The Eagles remain open to trading Brown, the Patriots remain highly interested in acquiring the star receiver, and conversations are expected to resume shortly on or before June 1, probably culminating in a deal.”

A.J. Brown is likely to become a Patriot post June 1, per ESPN sources.



This and more in ESPN’s annual NFL Draft intel column:https://t.co/62ZMrKGFLD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 20, 2026

The 28-year-old played for the current New England Patriots head coach, Mike Vrabel, in Tennessee for three seasons before he was traded from the Titans to the Eagles in April 2022.

In seven seasons, the veteran has racked up 524 receptions for more than 8,000 yards and scored 56 touchdowns in 105 games.

The Patriots released four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs at the start of the new league year. That move left the Patriots with a need to fill his offensive production, which included 85 catches and more than 1,000 yards in 2025.

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