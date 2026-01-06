Karen Read’s SUV to be auctioned off January 30

YARMOUTH, Mass. — The car centered around the high-profile case and trial of Karen Read is set to be auctioned off on January 30.

Karen Read was accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe, by hitting him with her SUV and leaving him to die in the cold back in January of 2022.

Read was found not guilty of killing O’Keefe in June, after she was retried by the Commonwealth following a hung jury in 2024.

The car is being auctioned off by JJManning Auctioneers based out of Yarmouth.

The auction is set to take place on January 30 at 11 a.m.

According to the website, bidders must present valid ID and $20,000.00 in bank funds in order to register and bid on auction day.

Back in July, Read requested that the Massachusetts State Police return her 2021 Lexus LX 570, and personal cell phone to her.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

