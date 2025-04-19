Watch: Concord marks 250 years since start of American Revolution with parade, North Bridge ceremony

CONCORD, Mass. — Concord, like Lexington, was marking the 250th anniversary of the start of the American Revolution with a jam-packed slate of events on Saturday.

A 6 a.m. dawn salute was held at the Old North Bridge, often referred to as the location of the “shot heard ‘round the world,” and the beginning of the war.

On the morning of April 19, 1775 , Colonial Militia from Concord and surrounding towns exchanged gunfire with British regulars guarding the critical river crossing. Although the fighting at the North Bridge lasted only a few seconds, it marked the beginning of a massive battle that raged over 16 miles along the Bay Road from Boston to Concord, and included some 1,700 British regulars and over 4,000 Colonial militia.

Concord’s Patriots’ Day Parade then stepped off at 8:30 a.m., with thousands lining a route that went through picturesque Concord center, past the Civil War monument, through a neighborhood of historic homes decked out for the celebration, and up to the North Bridge.

At the North Bridge, a wreath-laying ceremony was held to commemorate the engagement between the Minuteman companies and British troops.

The British Consulate General laid a wreath at the British soldiers’ grave, and the U.S. General laid a wreath at a memorial statue. There was an F-15 military flyover, as well as cannon and musket salutes.

Governor Maura Healey and other dignitaries spoke to mark the momentous anniversary.

The parade continued across the North Bridge and returned to Concord Center, with dignitaries participating from neighboring towns, the state, the nation, and foreign countries with ties to Concord.

After the parade, revelers were invited to stick around for something to eat, drink, shop, and take in a 250th block party.

