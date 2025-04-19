Watch: The Battle of Lexington reenactment, 250 years later

LEXINGTON, Mass — Thousands of people gathered at dawn Saturday to commemorate the 250th anniversary reenactment of the Battle of Lexington.

Exactly 250 years after the opening shots of the American Revolution were fired, the Lexington Battle Green once again became a stage for the story that changed a nation.

With muskets slung over their shoulders, dozens of Lexington Minutemen reenactors dressed as colonial militia emerged from the shadows just after 5 a.m. and assembled silently on the dew-covered grass.

Just as they did on the fateful morning April 19, 1775, they stood waiting for the arrival of British Regulars and the moment that would echo across history.

As the Redcoats advanced from the east, the crowd, many wrapped in blankets with hot cups of coffee in hand, fell silent. The British Regulars, outnumbering the colonial militia, formed a two-deep line across the Battle Green.

The Regulars were ordered to disarm the militia, but not fire. With the militia defiant, refusing to lay down their arms, the Regulars affixed their bayonets and began to march forward.

A single shot, known as the “shot heard round the world,” rang out, setting off the American Revolution. To this day, it’s a mystery where it came from.

A brief, chaotic, and unforgettable skirmish ensued. Eight militia men fell, 10 were wounded, and the militia retreated. Their names were read during the reenactment.

Lex250 Commission Chair Suzie Barry said the reenactment, faithful and somber, reminded all present that the freedoms celebrated today were born in gunpowder and grief.

“Today, as we mark the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Lexington, we honor the courage of those who stood here in 1775 and ignited the fight for American independence,” Barry said. “This reenactment is more than a tribute — it’s a reminder of why we’re here: to preserve our shared history, to reflect on the values that shaped this nation and to ensure that the spirit of Lexington continues to inspire future generations. Thank you to our wonderful Lexington Minute Men for all the work they did to make this the most comprehensive and historical reenactment to date.”

