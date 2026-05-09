Are aliens real? Pentagon releases new UFO documents and images to the public

WASHINGTON, VA — The Pentagon is releasing a new batch of UFO files for the public to sort through and review, prompting a renewed quest to determine if there is life beyond Earth.

The website contains nearly 160 documents pertaining to UFO sightings and eyewitness accounts. Additionally, the Pentagon also released photos and sketches of some of the reports. Most of the images are grainy and black and white.

Some photos include sightings over Japan, the U.S., Greece, and even potential sightings from the Apollo 17 crew during their mission to the moon.

0 of 20 UFO's Still from a video featuring an eight-pointed area of contrast captured via infrared sensor. (U.S. DEPARTMENT OF WAR) UFO's Still from a video captured near the United Arab Emirates featuring reported UAP. (U.S. DEPARTMENT OF WAR) UFO's In 2020, the U.S. Air Force reported UAP in the southern United States. (U.S. DEPARTMENT OF WAR) UFO's Infrared still image (black hot) captured of unidentified object(s) over western United States in September of 2025. (U.S. DEPARTMENT OF WAR) UFO's (U.S. DEPARTMENT OF WAR) UFO's Archival imagery from the Apollo 17 mission to the Moon. The yellow box contains an enlarged area of the original photo in which three lights are visible above the lunar terrain. (U.S. DEPARTMENT OF WAR) UFO's Actual site photo with FBI Lab rendered graphic overlay depicting corroborating eyewitness reports from September 2023 of an apparent ellipsoid bronze metallic object materializing out of a bright light in the sky, 130-195 feet in length, and disappearing instantaneously. (U.S. DEPARTMENT OF WAR) UFO's Infrared still image (black hot) captured of unidentified object over western United States in December of 2025. (U.S. DEPARTMENT OF WAR) UFO's Infrared still image (black hot) captured of unidentified object over western United States in September of 2025. (U.S. DEPARTMENT OF WAR) UFO's Still from a video captured near the United Arab Emirates featuring reported UAP. (U.S. DEPARTMENT OF WAR) UFO's A U.S. military operator reported UAP while operating within African airspace. (U.S. DEPARTMENT OF WAR) UFO's Still from a video that a U.S. military operator reported as featuring UAP flying across their screen. (U.S. DEPARTMENT OF WAR) UFO's A U.S. military operator reported UAP near Greece flying straight above the ocean towards land. (U.S. DEPARTMENT OF WAR) UFO's Infrared still image (black hot) captured of unidentified object over western United States in December of 2025. (U.S. DEPARTMENT OF WAR) UFO's The U.S. Army reported UAP in North America in 2026. (U.S. DEPARTMENT OF WAR) UFO's Infrared still image (black hot) captured of unidentified object below helicopter over western United States in September of 2025. (U.S. DEPARTMENT OF WAR) UFO's U.S. Indo-Pacific Command reported UAP that resembles a football-shaped body near Japan. (U.S. DEPARTMENT OF WAR)

The Pentagon, publishing the files online, after President Trump moved to make them public back in February.

The directive on the website states:

<i>In response to President Donald J. Trump’s directive for transparency on U.S. government information regarding Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), the Department of War (DOW), with support from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), is overseeing government wide efforts to expeditiously find, review, identify, declassify and publicly release unresolved UAP-related records and historical documents in the federal government’s possession. This is an unprecedented, historic undertaking that requires coordination between dozens of agencies and the review of tens of millions of records, many existing only on paper, spanning many decades. Given the scope of this task, the Department of War will be releasing new materials on a rolling basis as they are discovered and declassified, with tranches posted every few weeks.</i> <i>The materials archived here are unresolved cases, meaning the government is unable to make a definitive determination on the nature of the observed phenomena. This can occur for a variety of reasons, including a lack of sufficient data, and the Department of War welcomes the application of private-sector analysis, information and expertise. DOW will continue to conduct separate reporting on resolved UAP cases, as mandated by statute. Under this Administration, we will pursue the truth and share our findings with the American people.</i> — U.S. Department of War

United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth also added, “These files, hidden behind classifications, have long fueled justified speculation — and it’s time the American people see it for themselves.”

The Pentagon says there’s no evidence of alien technology, but it is letting the public draw its own conclusions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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