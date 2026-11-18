WAKEFIELD, Mass. — A local cafe that has provided meaningful employment opportunities for individuals with diverse abilities reopened to the public on Wednesday.

INspire Cafe in Wakefield closed back in September due to rising operating and food costs.

The Wakefield cafe held a soft opening on Wednesday morning.

The coffee shop is teaming up with the owners of School Street Foods as they reopen. School Street Foods closed over the summer after an alleged drunk driver slammed into their building.

No one was seriously injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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