19-year-old charged with OUI after crashing into Lynnfield restaurant expected to appear in court

LYNNFIELD, Mass. — A 19-year-old Lynnfield resident faces multiple charges today after allegedly crashing a car into School Street Foods early Sunday morning, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Benjamin Pimentel, 19, was arrested after Massachusetts State Police said he failed to stop for a trooper during an erratic driving incident.

The incident began when Pimentel reportedly failed to stop for a trooper after driving erratically on Route 1.

Minutes later, the vehicle crashed through the restaurant wall, narrowly missing a gas line before entering the dining area.

Restaurant owners said that had anyone been inside the Lynnfield establishment, the crash could have been much worse.

Teen charged after crashing into Lynnfield restaurant

The restaurant, School Street Foods, sustained heavy damage and is expected to be closed for approximately six months.

An owner of the restaurant, who is also the head chef described the restaurant as a dream he fulfilled after previously selling food from his car.

“It really broke my heart, because we put so much time and energy into this place. Blood, sweat, and tears, and to see this all broken in literally a second,” a restaurant owner said.

The owners, who recently celebrated the grand opening of their second location in Methuen, the day before the crash, are determined to keep their staff employed.

They plan to move employees to the Methuen location during the closure.

Cameras from a neighboring business captured the moments immediately following the crash. Police charges against Pimentel include operating under the influence and failure to stop.

A community member has started a GoFundMe account to assist the restaurant owners with recovery efforts.

Pimentel is expected to be arraigned in court on Monday.

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