Mass. cafe breaking barriers for people with disabilities to close

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — A local cafe that has provided meaningful employment opportunities for individuals with diverse abilities will close its doors in September.

In a Facebook post, INspire Cafe in Wakefield said the financial realities of operating the cafe have become increasingly challenging due to rising operating and food costs.

“The organization has worked tirelessly and explored multiple avenues to identify a sustainable path forward; however, it has reached a point where continued Cafe operations are no longer possible,” the business said.

“More than a cafe, INspire is a place where individuals with diverse abilities build skills, gain confidence, find meaningful employment, create connections, and feel a true sense of belonging.”

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With support from the Boys & Girls Club of Metro North, the cafe has provided employment opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities since opening its doors in February 2025.

The cafe will officially close its doors on Sept. 5 at 4 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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