A complaint alleging that a veteran Massachusetts Department of Transportation inspector stopped showing up for work for more than a year — while still collecting a paycheck — reached the state months before it reached 25 Investigates.

MassDOT reviewed the allegations earlier this year and concluded “there wasn’t sufficient evidence to pursue the matter further.” The agency says it opened a new review of the employee, General Construction Inspector II Kevin M. Meehan Jr.

Meehan earns $120,810 a year, according to state payroll records. He has not been charged with a crime. When 25 Investigates approached him, he declined to answer questions. “I’ve got no comment, I didn’t do anything wrong,” he said.

A tip that had already gone to the state

Viewers flooded 25 Investigates with tips after our hidden-camera investigation into MassDOT overtime in May, leading to six resignations and one retirement. The tips ranged from claims of sleeping managers to claims that workers charged with OUI were driving state vehicles.

One tipster shared an anonymous letter dated Oct. 21, 2025 with Investigative Reporter Ted Daniel, that he says he mailed previously to the state. The letter is copied to the Governor’s Office, the Attorney General’s Criminal Bureau and a third office it does not name.

25 Investigates probes claims of ‘no show’ MassDOT inspector

“Kevin has not reported to work for over a year and a half but continues to receive a paycheck based on a 40-hour workweek,” the letter states. It alleges his supervisor signed his timesheets and that Meehan was “simultaneously running his plumbing business.”

A second source who contacted 25 Investigates made similar claims. That source said Meehan’s previous assignment, a Route 2 highway lighting project in Cambridge, Arlington, Belmont and Lexington, wrapped up in September 2024, and the work then moved to the Wilmington bridge job. The source wrote that they “never saw Kevin on this job”. Both sources claim Meehan did not return to work until after MassDOT launched an attendance crackdown following 25 Investigates’ reporting in May 2026.

20 months, no paperwork produced

Meehan’s timesheets show he was getting paid from September 2024 to June 2026 — the stretch sources allege he wasn’t showing up. State payroll records don’t show any clear sign of extended time off, and his pay rose steadily over the years without any dips.

Through a public records request, 25 Investigates asked MassDOT for any site-related work product Meehan created between Sept. 15, 2024, and June 1, 2026, including inspection reports, daily logs, field notes and site visit documentation. MassDOT did not produce any.

25 Investigates probes claims of ‘no show’ MassDOT inspector

The agency did provide seven daily inspection reports from the Wilmington project, an approximately $11.8 million replacement of the Route 38 (Main Street) bridge over the MBTA tracks. MassDOT described them as contemporaneous field inspection reports confirming Meehan’s attendance at work sites. All seven fall outside the requested time frame, and none were written by Meehan. His name appears in each one only on a staff attendance list.

Craig Moskowitz, an engineer with an MBA and a veteran construction industry expert, said inspectors serve as the state’s eyes and ears on public projects. “It’s a lot more responsibility than people would think,” he said. “So it’s ensuring compliance, it’s quality control, it’s inspecting, it’s measuring quantities.”

Asked whether part of the job is making sure the state isn’t getting ripped off, Moskowitz said, “Yes, it is, definitely.” As for 20 months without any paperwork, he said, “It doesn’t make any sense.” He added that “at the very least, you know, there should be annotations in some kind of like diary or a daily logbook.”

MassDOT sees it differently. In a statement, the agency called Meehan “a junior level construction inspector” and said daily reports and other formal records are “generally prepared or finalized by more senior resident engineering staff.”

“The absence of reports authored individually by Mr. Meehan or other construction inspectors at his level is not unusual — as their job responsibilities are typically handled in person or on the phone — and does not, by itself, indicate that they were not performing their assigned responsibilities,” the statement said.

However, a MassDOT job posting from October for the same title, General Construction Inspector II, describes the job as performing “all functions of an Assistant Resident Engineer.” Its listed duties include keeping “accurate records of the contractors and/or subcontractor’s activities” and completing “inspections and reports in a timely manner.” That posting is for a position in the agency’s District Maintenance Division.

The plumbing business

Meehan is also a master plumber, licensed by the state since 1992. 25 Investigates found 29 City of Boston permits tied to him — 18 gas permits and 11 plumbing permits — dating from November 2010 through February 2025. All 29 were processed or issued on weekdays between 8:45 a.m. and 1:23 p.m.

Some fall within the period sources say he wasn’t showing up at MassDOT. On Sept. 16, 2024, a $13,600 gas permit for a job on Strathmore Road was processed at 8:56 a.m. On Feb. 19, 2025, a $2,900 gas permit for a leaking riser on Commonwealth Avenue was processed at 11:39 a.m. Meehan’s timesheets show eight hours of regular work on both days.

Meehan's plumbing business work records

It’s possible Meehan adjusted his schedule to handle the permitting on his own time. When 25 Investigates asked how he manages both jobs, Meehan responded, “I don’t understand?” and otherwise declined to comment.

What we saw

25 Investigates went to Meehan’s assigned MassDOT satellite office in North Reading and the Wilmington bridge site on 10 days between late July and early October, then compared what we saw with his timesheets. These were spot checks, not all-day surveillance.

His timesheets show he reported working on three days we didn’t see him. Two were full eight-hour shifts, on Aug. 12 and Sept. 16. On Aug. 13, he logged six hours of regular work and marked the rest of the day as vacation. It’s possible those vacation hours covered the times we checked that day.

25 Investigates probes claims of ‘no show’ MassDOT inspector

MassDOT’s own records tell a different story on two of those days. Daily inspection reports from the Wilmington project, filed by other staff, list Meehan as present on Aug. 13 and Sept. 16. The reports don’t say when he was there or where on the job he was, and some of our visits were spot checks, so it’s possible he was working at times we weren’t watching.

Timesheet records also show when his hours were approved. The Aug. 12 timesheet was approved the day before. The Sept. 16 timesheet was approved at 7:05 a.m. that morning. His Oct. 2 timesheet, showing eight hours of regular work, was approved two days in advance. That was a day we did see him: he arrived at the office at 7:45 a.m. and left at 2:47 p.m. — about seven hours. We don’t know whether he worked elsewhere after he left.

On the other days, his timesheets lined up with what we observed, including days he took vacation or sick time. On Sept. 29, for example, we saw him leave the office at 12:26 p.m. His timesheet for that day shows five hours of regular work and three hours of sick time.

When we caught up with Meehan on Oct. 6, we told him about a complaint accusing him of not working for a year and only returning after our story, when everyone was ordered back. He said “no comment.” Asked whether he would at least say he did nothing wrong, he replied, “I’ve got no comment, I didn’t do anything wrong.”

25 Investigates probes claims of ‘no show’ MassDOT inspector

‘If you don’t look’

MassDOT says it first received the complaint as a referral from the Office of the Inspector General in January 2026, about three months after the date on the letter. The agency said it “reviewed the original allegations and available records at that time” and concluded there wasn’t sufficient evidence to go further.

Brian Shortsleeve, who once ran the MBTA and sat on the MassDOT board, said accountability has to come from the top. Shortsleeve, a Republican, ran for governor this year and has been a critic of the Healey administration. “If you’re working for the state, you owe the state your eight hours a day,” he said. “It’s incumbent on leadership at every level.” He added: “If you don’t look for fraud and waste, you won’t find it.”

MassDOT says its new review remains ongoing. “We take allegations involving employee attendance and the appropriate use of public resources seriously and will take appropriate action based on the findings once the review is completed,” the agency said.

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