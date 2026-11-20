LOWELL, Mass. — Authorities have arrested a Lowell teen on murder charges in connection with the fatal assault of his great-aunt back in August.

Middlesex DA Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Gregory Hudon say that 14-year-old Brayden Lee has been charged with murder and assault and battery on a person over the age of 60, causing serious bodily injury, in the death of 69-year-old Sheila Ingebritson of Lowell.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a residence on Puffer Street to reports of a woman who fell and was bleeding. Once there, officers found the victim, Ingebritson, dead in the kitchen.

On October 28, the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a homicide, citing multiple injuries including a broken jaw, a broken bone in the neck, and a skull fracture.

An investigation learned that Ingebritson had custody of Lee, and that the two lived together. Police say that multiple times the victim had expressed fear over Lee, citing that he was “volatile.”

“As part of the investigation police reviewed phone data and surveillance video in the area of the home on the day of Sheila Ingebritson’s death,” authorites say. “That information allegedly indicated that the defendant had an argument with the victim on the day of her death and the defendant and the victim were the only two people inside the home at the time of the fatal assault occurred.”

Lee will be arraigned in Lowell District Court tomorrow.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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