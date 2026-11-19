PEABODY, Mass. — A Peabody mother says she’s being asked to repay more than $60,000 in Social Security benefits that were paid to her autistic son over four years. Though, she says it’s not their fault, after she faithfully reported his income every month. Now, she’s fighting to hold the agency accountable.

Collen Ficara’s son, Alex, was diagnosed with autism at the age of two. At 18, the family applied for Social Security disability benefits as Alex worked odd jobs part-time. With documents from his doctors, Alex qualified for the benefits, and everything was going well until March 2026, when the family received a letter from the Social Security Administration. The letter indicated that Alex was overpaid more than $60,000 from 2022 to 2026.

“I was just in awe. I couldn’t believe it,” Ficara said.

Since Alex worked several jobs over the years, his mom said she reported his wages to Social Security consistently every month, including when he was made full-time at Costco a few months ago, but the payments kept coming,

“Reporting monthly lets SSA know what you are making. I didn’t hold anything back from them. I was honest, ‘here’s what he makes.’ Faithfully, I sent that monthly to them because I didn’t want anything to happen,” Ficara explained.

Despite her diligence, SSA overpaid the now 30-year-old $60,150, and the agency now wants it returned to them.

“They said it was our fault, not SSA’s fault. But I said we did everything we were supposed to do every single month. Why if there were months that he got overpaid, didn’t you just stop?” Ficara said. “Financially, we can’t afford to pay it back.”

Alex’s mom said the payments never seemed out of the ordinary because they were based on how often he worked.

“It’s frustrating, and it’s a lot of anxiety, and sleepless nights because that’s a lot of money hanging over someone’s head,” Ficara said.

Ficara filed a waiver, arguing her son isn’t at fault and can’t afford to pay it back. That waiver was denied. She’s since appealed it and is waiting for an answer.

Ficara also said she has reached out to anyone and everyone she can think of for help.

“There is nobody that will help me with an SSA case,” Ficara said.

Boston 25 did reach out to the Social Security Administration for comment but has yet to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group