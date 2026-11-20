BROOKLINE, Mass. — Brookline police are warning residents about an aggressive owl that has reportedly swooped down and attacked several people in recent weeks.

Juliette Daily said she was running along Dean Road a few weeks ago when she suddenly felt something strike her head.

“I felt something hit the top of my head pretty hard, like I thought I hit a tree branch,” Daily said.

But when she turned around, she realized it was an owl. And the bird wasn’t done.

“It turned around and came back towards me. That time I actually ducked and it missed me, and it tried to go for a third pass,” Daily said. “At that point I was like, I need to get out of here, so I ran across the street.”

Daily was not hurt, but soon afterward she began noticing flyers warning about an aggressive owl in the area. She quickly realized she was not the only person who had encountered the bird.

“It was pretty strong. I was impressed,” Daily said. “And it really, it was silent, like absolutely no warning, and it came from behind, so obviously I couldn’t see it.”

Brookline police told Boston 25 News they have received three or four calls about an aggressive owl swooping down and trying to scratch people. Police believe the bird may be nesting nearby.

Daily said other people have described encounters similar to hers.

“It seems like with other people, they had very similar instances where it was like multiple passes,” she said. “And it wasn’t just a swoop to scare you off, like it was full contact made.”

Experts say it is rare for owls to attack people.

A regional conservation ecologist with Mass Audubon said one possibility is that the owl was illegally raised by someone and recently released, leaving it unfamiliar with how to find food in the wild. Another possibility is that the owl is protecting an active nest nearby.

Despite the frightening encounter, Daily said the experience hasn’t changed how she feels about the birds.

“Even after this happening, I would never want to speak badly about an owl,” she said.

Brookline police said they have notified state wildlife officials about the owl and are waiting for additional guidance. Owls are protected under state and federal law.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group