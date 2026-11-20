HAMDEN, CT — Students at Quinnipiac University are being told to shelter in place Thursday night after reports of an alleged gunman on campus.

According to the University’s social media, just after 9 PM, an alert was sent out telling students to seek shelter after a possible gunman was reported on campus. A heavy police presence was reported as well.

Then around 9:50 PM, the school sent out another alert telling students to remain in lockdown.

Quinnipiac Alert: Please continue to sheltered in place. Lockdown remains in place. Police are searching all buildings at this time. No additional information about possible gunman at this time. — Quinnipiac University (@QuinnipiacU) November 20, 2026

Currently, the lockdown for the York Hill and North Haven campuses have been lifted, but Mount Carmel Campus remains in effect.

Alert: The lockdown has been lifted for York Hill and North Haven campuses. The lockdown remains in effect for the Mount Carmel Campus. Do not return to the Mount Carmel Campus until after the lockdown has been lifted. We'll provide updates as more information becomes available. — Quinnipiac University (@QuinnipiacU) November 20, 2026

No details or further information were provided. Boston 25 will update you once more is available.

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