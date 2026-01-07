Uxbridge police identify officer who died in crash while helping driver

UXBRIDGE, Mass. — Law enforcement officials have identified the Uxbridge police officer who died in a crash while helping a driver on an icy highway early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on the northbound side of Route 146 near mile marker 5.6 around 12:40 a.m., according to the Uxbridge Police Department.

In an early afternoon update, Uxbridge Police Chief Marc Montminy identified the officer as 43-year-old Stephen LaPorta.

An Uxbridge Police Department Facebook post from June 2024 showed LaPorta on the day he was promoted to a full-time officer. He had previously served as a dispatcher.

Stephen LaPorta (Stephen LaPorta -- Uxbridge Police Department)

LaPorta was pronounced dead at the scene, despite life-saving efforts by emergency responders.

“This is a devastating loss for our department and our community,” Montminy said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer’s family, loved ones, and fellow officers during this incredibly difficult time.”

Video from the scene showed a procession of police cruisers, along with a vehicle from the state medical examiner’s office, escorting LaPorta after the crash.

Route 146 was closed for several hours while investigators processed the scene.

Counseling and support services were being made available to members of the Uxbridge Police Department. Police departments across the state also offered condolences and thoughts in the hours after the crash.

Town officials were quick to hang black bunting outside Uxbridge police headquarters, a traditional symbol of respect for fallen law enforcement members.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Massachusetts State Police are leading an investigation into LaPorta’s death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

