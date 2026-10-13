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Victim identified in fatal Arborway crash in Jamaica Plain

By Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff
Jamaica Plain residents voice concerns about speeding traffic at site of most recent fatal crash
By Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — The man killed in a crash on the Arborway in Jamaica Plain Sunday has been identified as a 48-year-old Worcester man.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office identified the victim as Ilir Janko Melka.

Melka was driving on the Arborway around 2 p.m. when his car was struck by another vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, an 18-year-old man, was injured and remains hospitalized.

Massachusetts State Police and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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