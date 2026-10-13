Victim identified in fatal Arborway crash in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON — The man killed in a crash on the Arborway in Jamaica Plain Sunday has been identified as a 48-year-old Worcester man.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office identified the victim as Ilir Janko Melka.

Melka was driving on the Arborway around 2 p.m. when his car was struck by another vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, an 18-year-old man, was injured and remains hospitalized.

Massachusetts State Police and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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