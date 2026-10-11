Criminal investigation underway following fatal crash on Arborway in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON — A criminal investigation is underway in Jamaica Plain on Sunday following a motor vehicle crash on Arborway.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, one person has died, and another was injured.

No other details were given, and an investigation is ongoing.

Boston 25 will update you with the latest once available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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