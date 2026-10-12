BOSTON — On Monday morning, Massachusetts State Police investigators were back on the 300 block of the Arborway in Jamaica Plain, the scene of a fatal crash Sunday afternoon.

Jamaica Plain residents voice concerns about speeding traffic at site of most recent fatal crash

Authorities are not releasing details of the crash, but photos from the scene show two heavily damaged vehicles: a white Toyota Camry and a red Honda CR-V.

Pieces of the Toyota were still at the scene Monday on a stretch of road where a decaying concrete median separates two lanes of traffic.

Jamaica Plain residents voice concerns about speeding traffic at site of most recent fatal crash

“These medians aren’t that high. Especially further down, you can see about six inches very easy for somebody to come up and over,” said Josiah McDonald of Mattapan.

The Arborway is a curvy stretch of road that winds along next to Bussey Brook Meadow near the Arnold Arboretum in Jamaica Plain.

Residents suspect speed likely played a major role in this fatal crash.

“People are not thinking of this like a park that they are allowed to drive through. They are seeing it as the Mass Pike, or so it appears,” said Joanne Zitek of Jamaica Plain.

The posted speed limit near the scene of the crash is 25 miles an hour, but an electronic speed indicator located only feet away from the crash site reveals the flow of traffic is much faster than 25.

Jamaica Plain residents voice concerns about speeding traffic at site of most recent fatal crash

Residents of the area say that they want drivers to slow down.

“These are beautiful parks. People should be able to come and enjoy them and not feel they can walk their dog and wait for a car to fly off the road and kill them,” said David Moir of Jamaica Plain.

As of now, the Suffolk County DA’s Office has not released the names of the drivers, and no charges have been filed in this case.

Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office has launched a criminal investigation into the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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