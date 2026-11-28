Pro wrestler Jermaine Haley, also known as ‘Bronson Reed’, has died at the age of 38, the WWE announced.

The company announced Friday evening that Haley had passed away “due to medical complications.”

WWE is devastated to announce that Jermaine Haley, known to WWE fans as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today.



Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/5ttxdSi3kb — WWE (@WWE) November 28, 2026

“Jermaine was a larger-than-life figure in WWE, but more importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague,” the WWE said. “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine’s entire family, including his pregnant wife, Paige, their daughter, as well as his friends, co-workers and fans.”

Haley, a native of Adelaide, Australia, joined the WWE back in 2019 and stayed until 2021, when he was released. He served a quick stint in Japan as a pro wrestler before signing back with the WWE in 2022, emerging as a rising star.

Haley is survived by his pregnant wife, Paige, and their daughter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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