PEMBROKE, Mass. — For many, Thanksgiving is about gathering around the dinner table with loved ones.

For Road to Responsibility Program Manager Lee Holt, it’s also about making sure the residents he serves have a place at the table too.

For six Thanksgivings now, Holt has sent his staff home to enjoy the holiday with their families, while he trades his managerial duties for an apron!

Holt also spends the holiday preparing a home-cooked meal for residents with disabilities who aren’t heading home for Thanksgiving.

A tradition that goes far beyond what’s on the menu.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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