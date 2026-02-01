GLOUCESTER, Mass. — The sister of one of the crew members of the ‘Lily Jane’ fishing vessel, which was lost 25 miles off the coast of Cape Ann, Massachusetts, remembers her brother.

In a press conference on Saturday, the Coast Guard announced that it would be suspending its emergency search of the vessel. Seven people were aboard the Lily Jane. One body was discovered on Friday, and 6 others remain missing.

Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick called it an "incredibly difficult' decision.

33-year-old John Paul Rousanidis was aboard the Lily Jane. His sister says that he was a very generous, very happy person.

UPDATE: @boston25 is learning more about another victim from the Lily Jean.



The sister of John Paul Rousanidis says the 33-year-old loved the sea and the adventure.



His family is crushed by what happened offshore. They say John was a generous man pic.twitter.com/So7w61Nv7l — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) February 1, 2026

“He would help you if you had a foot in the hole,” his sister said.

Rousanidis was aboard the vessel for about a year and a half. He was an outdoorsman who loved the sea and fishing and loved to box.

0 of 3 ‘Very generous, very happy’: sister of Gloucester fishing vessel crew member remembers brother ‘Very generous, very happy’: sister of Gloucester fishing vessel crew member remembers brother ‘Very generous, very happy’: sister of Gloucester fishing vessel crew member remembers brother

The investigation into the sinking of the vessel remains ongoing, with officials saying to expect more details on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group