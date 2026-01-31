One dead, six missing as search for fishing vessel continues in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, MASS. — The U.S. Coast Guard is conducting an active search for six people after the fishing vessel ‘Lily Jean’ sent an emergency position-indicating radio beacon 25 miles off the coast of Cape Ann on Friday morning.

One person has been found dead, while five crew members and a federal observer remain missing. Search efforts are focused on a four-mile area in the Atlantic Ocean, where water temperatures are freezing.

When Coast Guard crews arrived at the scene, they discovered a debris field, an empty life raft, and one body. Officials said the search area spans approximately four miles, with water depths reaching 400 feet.

The incident prompted a community gathering at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church in Gloucester early Saturday morning.

Governor Maura Healey issued a statement Friday saying, “I’m heartbroken over the devastating news out of Gloucester about the sinking of the Lily Jean and have offered our full support to Mayor Lundberg, Harbormaster Lucido, and the Coast Guard,” she said.

“I am praying for the crew, and my heart goes out to their loved ones and all Gloucester fishing families during this awful time. Fishermen and fishing vessels are core to the history, economy, and culture of Gloucester and Cape Ann, and this tragedy is felt all across the state.”

The U.S. Coast Guard plans to continue search operations around the clock until the viability of finding survivors is determined. The identities of the missing crew members and federal observer have not yet been confirmed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group