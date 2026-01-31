U.S. Coast Guard: six additional missing crew members from Gloucester vessel presumed dead

GLOUCESTER, MASS. — Six members aboard the ‘Lily Jean’ who were still reporting to be missing are presumed deceased, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

During a press conference on Saturday afternoon, Captain Jamie Frederick said the Coast Guard searched 1,000 square miles of challenging and dangerous conditions on Friday through Saturday morning, which yielded no results, and led the U.S. Coast Guard to suspend their search.

“...The recovery of one crew member not wearing a survival suit, and the discovery of an empty life raft, and the exhaustive scope of the search, I believe there is no longer a reasonable expectation that anyone could have survived this long, even if they had been wearing a survival suit,” he said.

On Friday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard received an emergency position-indicating radio beacon activation from the 72-foot fishing vessel, approximately 25 miles off the coast of Cape Ann, Massachusetts.

During the search, Coast Guard air and surface crews located a debris field near the beacon’s reported position, and recovered one deceased individual with an empty life raft.

Frederick said when Coast Guard located the debris field, there was no obvious indication on how or why the boat sank.

The U.S. Coast Guard will continue to investigate the cause of the incident, while according to Senator Dean Tran, the community of will pivot on supporting the family and friends of those who were on board.

Amongst thousands of other fishermen who were lost at sea, the seven aboard the ‘Lily Jean’ will be added to the Man at the Wheel, according to Mayor Greg Verga, although he said the community will make sure the memory of those on board will not be lost.

“Fishing and the ocean are not just livelihood, they’re an identity,” said Governor Maura Healey during the press conference.

“We join with the families the fishing community the city of Gloucester, and I know people up and down the East Coast who have reached out in mourning this day in grieving seven brave individuals who were out there doing their job,” said Healey.

Members of the Fisherman Partnership Services will be available to family and friends at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church this evening, and hotels will be available for families coming out of town. Crisis and grief counselors will also be on hand.

“Every day people are at risk just trying to make a living,” said Healey.

You can donate to the loved ones of the deceased by visiting the Fishermen Partnership Service’s website and indicating that your donation will be going to the ‘Lily Jean.’

Governor Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll’s full statement is below:

“We are heartbroken. With the U.S. Coast Guard’s decision to suspend its search for the Lily Jean, we join the families, fishing community, and City of Gloucester in grieving seven brave individuals who were taken far too soon. Today, our prayers are with these families and this community, for the lives lost, the memories they hold, and the strength it will take to face the days ahead. Gloucester and its people are close to both of our hearts. We have seen how the ocean isn’t just a livelihood here; it’s family, it’s history, it’s identity. The people of Gloucester and our fishing communities know what it means to head out before dawn, wait for a safe return, and carry both pride and worry at the same time. The loss of the Lily Jean now ripples through this community and brings up the hardest memories for so many fishing families. Please know, you are not alone. Today, and in the weeks and months to come, Massachusetts will stand with you, not just in words but in actions. We are deeply grateful to the U.S. Coast Guard, Gloucester Police and first responders, Harbormaster and city officials, and everyone who supported this search with determination, care, and professionalism. Massachusetts stands with Gloucester, and we will continue to stand with the families in the difficult days ahead.” — Governor Maura Healey and Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

