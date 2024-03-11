USMS doubles reward for info leading to arrest of man wanted in deaths of mom, daughter in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass — Law enforcement officials have released new photos of a man wanted in connection with the murders of a mother and daughter who were found shot in a bullet-riddled SUV in Worcester last week, while the reward for information leading to his capture also doubled to $10,000 on Monday.

The Worcester Police Department and Massachusetts State Police shared three new photos of 27-year-old Dejan Dante Belnavis, who is wanted on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and carrying a firearm without a license in connection with the killings of 27-year-old Chasity Nuñez and her 11-year-old daughter, Zella, on Tuesday, March 5.

Belnavis is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, about 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The U.S. Marshals Service Boston announced over the weekend they were offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who has information about Belnavis’ whereabouts. On Monday, the USMS increased the reward to $10,000.

The USMS REWARD has been INCREASED from $5,000 to $10,000. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dejan Dante Belnavis (27), please contact @WorcesterPD Text a Tip 274637 or the @MassStatePolice Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) 1-800-Kapture (1-800-527-8873). pic.twitter.com/rdjISD3b7T — U.S. Marshals Service Boston (@USMS_Boston) March 11, 2024

A second suspect in the murders, 28-year-old Karel Mangual, was arraigned Thursday on charges of armed assault to murder and carrying a firearm without a license.

Both Belnavis and Mangual have lengthy criminal histories, court documents showed.

The bodies of Chasity and Zella were discovered in a white SUV that was parked in the area of Englewood Avenue in the Columbus Park neighborhood of Worcester. Court documents indicated that neither was breathing or had a pulse when police arrived.

Sgt. Sean Murtha, Public Information Officer for the Worcester Police Department, said a “fairly high number” of shots were fired into the vehicle.

Chastity Nuñez was a member of the Connecticut National Guard and received honors like the National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and the Army Achievement Medal. Nuñez also served as a Patient Safety & Clinical Quality Program Coordinator at MIT Health since July 2023.

“Chasity was beloved by her fellow Soldiers in the 142nd Medical Company. Her wit, social nature, and dedication to duty made her one of the best Soldiers in our unit,” National Guard spokesperson Major David Pytlik told Boston 25. “I cannot begin to make sense of why this happened and why her family, friends, co-workers and fellow Soldiers have been robbed of her and Zella. What we can, and must do now, is support one another as we grieve, process this profound loss and honor their memory.”

Zella was a student at Worcester Public Schools.

Mangual is being held without bail and will reappear in court for a dangerousness hearing later this month.

Anyone with information on Belnavis’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651. Anonymous tips can also be texted to 274637 TIPWPD or sent via web-based message at http://worcesterma.gov/police.

An investigation into the shooting deaths remains ongoing.

Additional photos of fugitive DEJAN BELNAVIS. If you have info on his whereabouts, please contact our Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-Kapture (1-800-527-8873) or text Worcester Police at 274637 TIPWPD plus your info. https://t.co/9l7ICn0r7x pic.twitter.com/MnjYMqumeu — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 11, 2024

