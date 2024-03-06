Family identifies 11-year-old girl and mother shot to death inside their car in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — A family member identified the mother and daughter who died after they were found shot inside a bullet-riddled vehicle in Worcester on Tuesday, investigators announced Wednesday.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Lisbon Street and Englewood Avenue just after 3 p.m. found two female gunshot victims inside a parked SUV, according to the Worcester Police Department.

The victims, who police identified as a mother and daughter, were rushed to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead. A family member identified the victims as Chasity Nuñez and her 11-year-old daughter, Zella.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 3 Mother, daughter dead after being found in bullet-riddled vehicle in Worcester, police say

Zella is a student at Worcester Public Schools, and district officials say counselors were made available to students affected by the tragedy on Wednesday. Families were also notified by school officials about the incident.

“There are no words to describe the pain this student’s family and school community are feeling as a result of this terrible tragedy,” Worcester Public Schools Superintendent Rachel Monárrez said in a statement. “We offer them our deepest condolences as they endure this unimaginable grief.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Mother, daughter killed in Worcester shooting

The SUV was towed away from the crime scene with more than a dozen bullet holes in the driver’s side windows.

Sgt. Sean Murtha, Public Information Officer for the Worcester Police Department, said a “fairly high number” of shots were fired into the SUV.

“This kind of thing is unusual for the city in general, this was a very violent act,” Murtha said.

In a joint statement, Mayor Joseph Petty, City Manager Eric Batista, Interim Police Chief Paul Saucier, and Superintendent Monárrez said the following:

“Today we mourn the senseless loss of two Worcester residents, a mother and daughter whose lives were taken far too soon and far too tragically. Collectively, we ask for patience and privacy on behalf of the victims’ family and friends and for the Worcester Public Schools who are grieving the loss of a student. An act of such violence has no place in our City. The residents of Worcester deserve better, and we will stand alongside our community in sorrow and solidarity. Our appreciation goes out to the members of the Worcester Police Department, the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, and to all first responders who assisted. Worcester is a resilient community, and we know that our residents will lovingly embrace the victims’ family and friends as we work toward healing from this traumatic event.”

As of early Wednesday afternoon, police were still investigating whether the victims were targeted.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD, send an anonymous web-based message via worcesterma.gov/police, or call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508)-799-8651.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Worcester Police confirming double homicide at Lisbon St/ Englewood Ave area Tuesday. Victims are mother and her daughter. Both victims fatally shot in parked car. No arrests. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) March 6, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group