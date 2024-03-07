‘Destined for success’: Mom killed in Worcester was decorated National Guard member, healthcare pro

WORCESTER, Mass — The mother shot to death alongside her young daughter in a parked SUV in Worcester earlier this week was a decorated servicewoman who was “full of compassion”, the National Guard told Boston 25 Thursday.

Chasity Nuñez and her 11-year-old daughter, Zella, were shot and killed while sitting inside a parked SUV in the area of Lisbon Street and Englewood Avenue just after 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Nuñez received honors like the National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and the Army Achievement Medal since joining the service in 2020, National Guard spokesperson Major David Pytlik told Boston 25.

“Chasity was beloved by her fellow Soldiers in the 142nd Medical Company. Her wit, social nature and dedication to duty made her one of the best Soldiers in our unit,” Pytlik described. “I cannot begin to make sense of why this happened and why her family, friends, co-workers and fellow Soldiers have been robbed of her and Zella. What we can, and must do now, is support one another as we grieve, process this profound loss and honor their memory.”

“I’d describe Chasity as incredibly resilient, brilliantly intelligent, destined for success in her civilian and military careers, and more full of compassion than anyone I know,” Pytlik added.

Additionally, Nuñez worked in the MIT Health system as a Patient Safety & Clinical Quality Program Coordinator since July 2023.

“Chas was passionate about the health and wellbeing of the MIT community. She was beloved by the colleagues who worked closely with her, and her dedication to our patients was powerful and impactful. She will be deeply missed,” Cecilia Stuopis, MD, Chief Health Officer of MIT Health, said in a statement.

Zella is a student at Worcester Public Schools, and district officials say counselors were made available to students affected by the tragedy on Wednesday. Families were also notified by school officials about the incident.

“There are no words to describe the pain this student’s family and school community are feeling as a result of this terrible tragedy,” Worcester Public Schools Superintendent Rachel Monárrez said in a statement. “We offer them our deepest condolences as they endure this unimaginable grief.”

Zella’s godfather, Tyrae Sims, tells Boston 25 Nuñez leaves behind a younger daughter – who will now grow up without a mother or an older sister.

Karel Mangual, 28, of Worcester appeared in court Thursday after being arrested in connection with the mother and daughter’s death Wednesday night.

Mangual was allowed to not show his face on camera in court but was arraigned on charges of armed assault to murder and carrying a firearm without a license after being arrested Wednesday night.

Prosecutors allege the Worcester man and another suspect were spotted getting out of a vehicle in Hartford, Connecticut around an hour after the deadly shooting took place.

Police say 27-year-old Dejan Belnavis Belnavis is still wanted on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm without a license. Police noted that he also had a preexisting arrest warrant.

Court documents obtained by Boston 25 News indicate there is a security video in existence that shows the victims’ vehicle parked on the side of the road when two people walk up to the car and start shooting at the vehicle. Those two people then run down the street toward a parked white car.

The criminal complaint alleges that the car’s registered owner had let Belnavis use the vehicle for about a year. Investigators were also able to locate the vehicle in Hartford, Connecticut, using the connected car system.

Documents also show that Belnavis’ phone was pinged in the area of Englewood Avenue at the time of the shooting.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous, asking anyone with information to call authorities at 508-799-8651. Anonymous tips can also be left here or by texting 274637 with the phrase “TIPWPD.”

